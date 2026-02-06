Spar will remain in Casino’s hands in France until 2039

French retail giant Casino has extended its partnership with Spar International by no less than fourteen years. The group will remain the exclusive master franchisee of the Spar brand in France until 2039.

“Crucial certainty”

Casino and Spar have been working together in France for almost thirty years, where Spar currently has more than 700 stores, mainly owned by franchisees. The formula has a mainly local presence, with a strong focus on seasonal areas such as ski resorts, coastal regions, and Corsica. The new agreement is exceptionally long, as previously the contract was renewed every ten years, according to Linéaires.

According to Philippe Palazzi, CEO of Casino, the extension offers “strategic certainty that is crucial to accelerating the renewal of the Spar network.” That renewal process is already well underway: last year, Casino launched the new Origines store concept, with an emphasis on authenticity and local products.

The contract extension comes at a crucial moment for Casino. The group, which has been facing financial challenges in recent years, sees Spar as a stable pillar within its portfolio. But the deal is also a milestone for Spar International, led by CEO Tobias Wasmuht: “Spar has been present in France for 70 years, and Casino has played a key role in this over the past decades.”