Spanish market leader Mercadona extends lead over Carrefour and Lidl

In Spain, dominant market leader Mercadona has further increased its lead over the competition by 2025. The chain is approaching a 30% market share despite a slight decline in the number of stores. Carrefour and Lidl follow at a considerable distance.

El Corte Inglés is the biggest loser

With 1,603 stores at the end of last year, ten fewer than in 2024, Mercadona’s market share in Spain grew to 29.5% for the second year in a row. This gives the market leader a comfortable lead over the number two, Carrefour: the French retailer has a 7.2% market share, a slight decline. The chain opened a net total of 76 stores, bringing its total to 1,175, but these were mainly smaller City and Express locations. The weakness of the hypermarket format continues to weigh heavily. This is evident from the figures published by Nielsen on the Spanish website Foodretail.