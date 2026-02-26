Slight increase in profits for Jumbo

With a turnover of €10.64 billion, Jumbo posted a profit of €33 million last year. The result was under pressure due to investments in price, product range, and service, among other things, the retailer reports.

“Challenging year”

For every €100 a customer spent in the store, Jumbo retained only 31 euro cents as net profit last year, according to the recently published annual report. Nevertheless, this represents an increase of 16%: in 2024, the Dutch supermarket chain posted a profit of €28 million, compared to €22 million in 2023. Profitability was under pressure due to substantial investments in pricing and promotions, in a market where competition is fierce and customers are constantly looking for bargains, says the retailer, which at the same time saved costs by purchasing more intelligently and simplifying the organization.

Financially, 2025 was a challenging year, according to the company. It was already known that Koninklijke Jumbo Food Groep’s total turnover amounted to 10.6 billion. The decline of 80 million euros or 0.7% compared to 2024 can be explained by the loss of revenue from tobacco sales and the privatization of restaurant chain La Place. Excluding these factors, revenue would have grown by approximately 300 million or 3%. Jumbo’s market share in the Netherlands fell to 19.9% but increased again in the second half of the year.

“New initiatives”

In Belgium, Jumbo grew by 25% to a turnover of 496 million euros. This means that the retailer grew faster than the market and its market share rose to around 2% at the end of the year.

“I see plenty of opportunities to work with all my colleagues, entrepreneurs, and partners to further grow Jumbo in the Dutch and Belgian markets and win even more customers for Jumbo,” says new CEO Jesper Højer. “We started the year with renewed energy and are building on our refined strategy. We are paying close attention to what our customers find important and continuing to focus on our unique formula of a wide range of products, the best service, and lower prices. This year, we will be introducing new initiatives that will surprise our customers.”