Shoplifters prefer alcohol, meat, and coffee

In supermarkets, most shoplifters steal because they can, not because they have to: alcohol and other expensive products disappear most often, from coffee to charcuterie. This is according to a new large-scale European study.

Local preferences

New research, led by the Spanish company STC in collaboration with partners from fifteen countries, reveals a striking trend in supermarket theft. Alcoholic beverages are by far the most stolen product in European supermarkets, followed by health and beauty products, meat, chocolate, and coffee. This was reported by trade magazine Aral.