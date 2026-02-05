Savings generate higher profits for Sligro

Despite slightly lower sales last year, cost savings have resulted in higher net profits for Sligro, although profitability in Belgium is still lagging behind. The food service wholesaler is seeing a cautious recovery in the market.

Consumers are spending a little more

Sligro had already reported in an update at the beginning of January that sales had fallen last year as a result of the discontinuation of tobacco sales. Excluding tobacco, sales rose by 1.7% in 2025, from €2.6 billion to €2.7 billion. Thanks to a cautious recovery in the sales markets and control over costs, operating profit (EBIT) rose by €11 million to €54 million and net profit by €6 million to €30 million.