Royal Swinkels sees modest growth despite a sluggish beer market

Beer brewer Royal Swinkels held its ground in a challenging market in 2025. The family-owned company behind Cornet and Bavaria achieved modest revenue growth and higher profits, even though volumes were under pressure in several European markets.

“Staying sharp”

Revenue rose by 5 million euros to 1.118 billion euros. Operating profit (EBIT) increased from 65.6 million euros to 70.2 million euros. According to the company, this improvement stems from strict cost control and sharp strategic choices.

CEO Peer Swinkels emphasizes the importance of agility in a volatile sector: “2025 was not an easy year for our sector, and we too are feeling the consequences. That is precisely why it is important to keep looking ahead and remain sharp in the choices we make.”

Royal Swinkels does not expect market conditions to improve anytime soon. Declining beer consumption in mature markets and persistent cost inflation make growth less certain. The brewer is therefore focusing on flexibility, innovation, and geographic diversification. According to the CEO, this approach is paying off: “Our market position has clearly improved as a result. As a family business, we’re demonstrating that we can adapt and continue to build toward the future.”

Mix shifts

Royal Swinkels is partially offsetting the pressure with a shift in its product mix. Brands such as Bavaria 0.0, Swinckels, La Trappe, and Cornet grew, partly thanks to increasing demand for non-alcoholic variants and international expansion. After all, the brewer continues to invest in growth outside Europe, including in Ethiopia. Thus, the emphasis is shifting from volume to value creation.

At the operational level, the company is investing in efficiency and sustainability: the Swinkels Circularity Index—an internal measure of circularity—rose to 65.2%, as the group views sustainability not only as a reputational tool but also as a long-term cost lever.