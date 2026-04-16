“Robots and drones will soon replace food delivery drivers”

Drones and self-driving robots are cheaper, more environmentally friendly, and more efficient than human couriers, according to a new report by Barclays. The food delivery market is on the verge of a structural shift, the analysis states. A futuristisc dream or, on the contrary, a bleak future?

The last mile, an expensive Achilles’ heel

Where couriers have long formed the backbone of meal delivery services, autonomous robots and drones are gradually taking their place. According to the Barclays report “Robot at the Door: Last-Mile Shift,” these technologies are already economically viable today. And in the long term, robot delivery could cost as little as $1 per delivery, compared to $8 to $9 for a traditional courier.