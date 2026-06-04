Rémy Cointreau toasts to recovery plan, which aims for 100 million euros in profit growth

Rémy Cointreau has unveiled an ambitious recovery plan aimed at generating an additional 100 million euros in operating profit over the next three years. The plan comes after a third consecutive year of declining profits, although recent sales figures show signs of stabilization.

Cognac under pressure

In the fiscal year ending in March, the French beverage giant’s operating profit fell by 11.5% to 165.4 million euros; nevertheless, in April, Rémy Cointreau reported a slight year-over-year revenue growth of 0.2% for the first time since 2023.