Record figures for Coopérative U

In a difficult context, French supermarket group Coopérative U has achieved strong growth in turnover and market share, partly thanks to acquisitions. The neighborhood store segment is performing particularly well.

Ambition: 15% market share

Coopérative U’s sales rose by 5.3% last year to €28.35 billion (including VAT, excluding fuel). According to the retailer, it attracted 820,000 new households, bringing its customer base to 13.3 million. Its market share rose by 0.6 percentage points to 12.7%. This means that the group remains number four in France, after E.Leclerc, Carrefour, and Groupement Mousquetaires (Intermarché/Netto). The target is a market share of 15% in 2030.