Belgian-Italian catering chain Prego! aims to accelerate growth through franchising

The Belgian-Italian catering chain Prego!, which specializes in fresh pasta dishes, is looking for franchise partners to expand further in Belgium, Luxembourg, and France.

Sufficient maturity

The catering chain, which launched in 2023, believes the time is right to accelerate growth through a franchise model. According to the retailer, the concept has now reached sufficient maturity to roll out the model on a larger scale. For months, work has been underway behind the scenes to formalize processes, structure best practices, and refine the concept’s foundations.