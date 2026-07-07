Planet Foods ready for a growth spurt with new logistics hub

Planet Foods, the business-to-business sister company of the Belgian online store My American Shop, which specializes in trendy ethnic foods, is opening a new logistics center in Nivelles.

Built for growth

With 20,000 pallet spaces, Planet Foods says it has the capacity needed to continue growing strongly in the coming years. At the same time, the company is investing in new digital tools and artificial intelligence solutions to improve order processing, reliability, and service quality.

The new headquarters marks a major milestone in Planet Foods’ ambition to become the European market leader in the distribution of trendy products from around the world. The rapidly growing company, which originated from the successful consumer e-commerce site My American Shop, distributes products from Asia, the Americas, and the Middle East to European supermarkets and wholesalers.