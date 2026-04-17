Pernod Ricard sees first signs of recovery in a year of decline

Sales at the Pernod Ricard beverage group are falling sharply. The group behind brands such as Absolut vodka, Beefeater gin, and Lillet calls it “a transitional year,” but sees signs of improvement. However, the conflict in the Middle East represents a new setback.

Setback in the U.S.

Pernod Ricard saw net revenue drop by 14.6% to 1.945 billion euros in the past quarter, while organic growth stood at 0.1%. For the first nine months of the fiscal year, net revenue totaled 7.199 billion euros, a decline of 14.8% in reported figures and 4.4% organically.