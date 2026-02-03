PepsiCo lowers snack prices after US complaints

PepsiCo exceeded revenue expectations in the fourth quarter, thanks to strong demand for soft drinks outside the United States and the growing popularity of low-sugar and sugar-free drinks in its home market.

International markets lead the way

The food and beverage giant posted quarterly revenue of $29.34 billion (around €27 billion), while analysts had expected $28.97 billion. Growth came mainly from outside North America. The volume of international beverages rose by 3%, while total beverage volume worldwide increased by 1%. Reuters reports that demand for local flavors in India and Brazil, among other countries, boosted sales.