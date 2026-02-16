Fine for European purchasing alliance Eurelec

Eurelec, the European purchasing center of E.Leclerc, Rewe, and Ahold Delhaize, has been fined more than €33 million in France for exceeding the deadline for commercial agreements.

European exception

Eurelec is being fined €33,537,615 for 70 violations of the obligation to reach a commercial agreement with its French suppliers before March 1 last year. This was reported by the Direction générale de la concurrence, de la consommation et de la répression des fraudes (DGCCRF) on its website on February 16.