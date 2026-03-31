New CEO for Jumbo Belgium

Dutch entrepreneur Anrico Maat, former sales director at Jumbo, is succeeding Peter Isaac as director of Belgium for the Dutch supermarket chain. Isaac will remain with Jumbo Belgium as a strategic advisor.

New leadership

Jumbo is restructuring its management in Belgium. Anrico Maat, a successful entrepreneur with twenty stores in the northern Netherlands, will become director for Belgium. He succeeds Peter Isaac, who has served as director of Jumbo Belgium since 2019, and will focus on further growth, implementing the refined strategy, and strengthening ties with the Dutch organization, the retailer states in a press release.

“Peter, together with his team, has rapidly grown Jumbo Belgium and made us the most valued regional supermarket in Belgium. We are now entering the next phase with Jumbo, and that calls for new leadership,” says Jesper Højer, CEO of Jumbo. In his new role as strategic advisor, Isaac will focus on Jumbo’s continued expansion in Belgium, where the retailer currently has 44 stores, with revenue projected to grow to nearly half a billion euros by 2025.

Customer-centric entrepreneurship

It appears the new director will be tasked with attracting new entrepreneurs. “Anrico brings a wealth of knowledge and experience from day-to-day store operations and has a strong focus on customer-centricity. Combined with his experience as an entrepreneur, this is incredibly important in attracting new Jumbo entrepreneurs in Belgium and in realizing our growth ambitions. His appointment as Director of Belgium aligns perfectly with Jumbo’s strategic direction, which aims to contribute to even greater impact and customer-centric entrepreneurship.”

Anrico Maat’s responsibilities as Director of Sales will be taken over by Boudewijn van den Brand in his role as Chief Operations Officer (COO) effective April 1.