Nestlé’s restructuring plan is taking shape in France and Germany

Nestlé’s plan, announced in 2025, to cut 16,000 jobs worldwide is gradually taking shape. The multinational has announced the first rounds of layoffs in France and Germany.

In downsizing mode

Last October, Nestlé CEO Philipp Navratil announced that he wanted to cut 16,000 jobs at the multinational to save more than three billion Swiss francs by the end of 2027. “The world is changing, and Nestlé needs to change faster,” he said at the time. Six months later, the first measures are taking shape, though the numbers remain modest for now.