Europe - EN
Written by Pauline Neerman
Nestlé is already preparing for its next large-scale reorganization

Food4 February, 2026
Nestlé is preparing a new, radical strategic review. At the same time, the group is grappling with a growing food scandal in Europe, which is putting pressure on the Swiss multinational’s reputation.

Strategic reorientation

The newly appointed CEO Philipp Navratil, who took over last year after the sudden departure of his predecessor, is preparing a thorough reorganization. According to reports in the Financial Times, Nestlé wants to focus on four core categories: coffee, pet food, nutrition & health, and food & snacks.

