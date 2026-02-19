Nestlé holds up despite baby milk crisis, but boots ice cream

Nestlé saw its profits melt away due to the global recall of baby formula. Nevertheless, the maker of Nescafé and Purina claims to be satisfied: sales growth is accelerating, thanks to its core brands. However, ice cream is no longer one of them…

Volumes are recovering

Despite a year of setbacks, Nestlé is holding its own. At least, that’s what the Swiss FMCG giant itself believes: “I am encouraged by our performance in 2025, which reflects the targeted measures we have taken in a difficult external environment,” says CEO Philipp Navratil.