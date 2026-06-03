Nestlé acquires meal replacement drink manufacturer Yfood in a full takeover

Nestlé has acquired the remaining shares of Yfood, the fast-growing producer of ready-to-drink meals. The multinational aims to reach new target groups worldwide with its “smart food” brand.

Double-digit growth

In 2023, Nestlé paid 220 million euros for a 49% stake in Yfood and is now taking full ownership of the company. The group is not disclosing financial details of the transaction. The two founders and co-CEOs, Benjamin Kremer and Noel Bollmann, are leaving the company. The deal is still subject to approval by competition authorities. This is the first acquisition under CEO Philipp Navratil, who has been at the helm of the world’s largest food and beverage company since September 2025.