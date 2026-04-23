Mondelez meets packaging goal: 5% recycled plastic

Mondelez (Milka, Oreo, and Philadelphia a.o.) has already met its goal of reducing the use of “virgin” plastic in Europe. The FMCG group reports two concrete results, albeit modest ones, but emphasizes innovations in both mechanical and chemical recycling.

Scaling up recycling technology

The reduction stems from replacing rigid PET trays with containers made from approximately 80% recycled plastic (rPET). This change applies to various core brands in Europe, including chocolate and cookie packaging. “An important step forward in reducing the use of virgin plastic and contributing to a more circular packaging chain,” says Catherine Burgeat, Sustainability Senior Director Europe at Mondelez International.