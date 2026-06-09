Too Good To Go saved 157 million meals in 2025

Last year, Too Good To Go saved nearly 157 million meals from the trash worldwide. The app, which combats food waste, also launched in New Zealand and the United States in 2025.

Increasingly for the discount

In its global Impact Report 2025, Too Good To Go reports that just under 157 million meals were saved via the app last year. This corresponds to 423,859 tons of avoided CO2e emissions and 127 billion liters of avoided unnecessary water consumption. The Too Good To Go Parcels division, which allows producers to sell surplus goods directly to consumers, was also further expanded and is now active in ten countries.