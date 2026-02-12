Magnum sees profits fall after split from Unilever

The Magnum Ice Cream Company achieved organic sales growth of 4.2% in its first year after separating from Unilever. However, the costs of the split had a significant impact on profit figures.

High costs

In its first year as an independent company, Magnum maintained its leading position in the growing global ice cream market with volume growth of 1.5%, an increase of 1.1% compared to the previous year. Sales remained stable at €7.9 billion due to exchange rate effects. Organic sales growth was 4.2%, partly due to price increases.