Lunch chain Bon (Colruyt Group) signs deal with Brussels Airlines

Starting in June, Brussels Airlines will serve sandwiches from the Belgian lunch chain Bon, owned by Colruyt Group, on all short- and medium-haul flights. Each year, more than 450,000 Bon sandwiches will be served on European flights.

New production line

Brussels Airlines has chosen Bon as its supplier of fresh food for its buy-on-board offerings on short- and medium-haul flights, Colruyt Group announced in a press release. In recent years, the airline has also expanded partnerships with Belgian brands such as Neuhaus and Tomorrowland.

To meet the high demand, Bon is opening a new production line in its kitchens, where nine employees will work. “We developed more than 40 recipes before arriving at the right selection: sandwiches that stay true to our promise of fresh, artisanal food while also being perfectly suited for serving on board. Passengers will always be able to choose from four different sandwiches, with the selection changing several times a year,” says Bert Gillis, commercial director at Bon.

Since its founding in 2015, Bon has grown into a chain with 17 stores across Belgium. In the coming years, the brand plans to expand further, with the goal of having more than 50 locations by 2032, partly through franchising. Colruyt Group is Bon’s majority shareholder with a 55% stake.