Colruyt Group plans to expand the Bon lunch chain through franchising

Bon, the lunch chain in which Colruyt Group holds a majority stake, aims to double the number of locations by 2030. Part of this expansion will be driven by independent franchisees.

Train stations and shopping centers

Today, Bon has 16 locations in Brussels, Antwerp, Liège, and Mons. By 2030, the chain aims to double in size by opening two to four new restaurants per year. Starting next year, this will also happen through franchise agreements with independent operators, CEO Frédéric Duqué and Commercial Director Bert Gillis told business newspaper De Tijd. The chain is targeting locations in train stations, shopping centers, and major shopping streets. The lunch chain also plans to expand its partnership with department store chain INNO, where it currently has four locations.

Growth is essential to become profitable, as Bon still posted an operating loss of 1.1 million euros on revenue of 7.5 million euros in 2024. The retailer aims to break even next year. Synergies with other Colruyt Group chains are also expected to improve profitability: for example, Bon supplies meals and salads to the Okay City urban stores and, more recently, to 50 of Okay’s 145 neighborhood supermarkets. The company’s central kitchen in Woluwe is being expanded from 600 m² to 2,200 m².

Colruyt Group is Bon’s majority shareholder with a 55% stake. Once the chain becomes profitable, Colruyt can fully acquire it under the terms of the contract.