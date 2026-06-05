Albert Heijn promises to use even more AI

Albert Heijn plans to make greater use of artificial intelligence, both in its stores and in its digital customer experience. Employees at the headquarters also have access to “AH GPT,” which allows them to build and share their own AI agents.

From Instagram video to shopping list

The supermarket chain is introducing new AI features in the Mijn AH App and making Allerhande recipes accessible via ChatGPT. Customers can share recipe videos from Instagram directly with the Mijn AH App. AI then recognizes the recipe, saves it, and automatically creates a shopping list. Starting this summer, this feature will also work with TikTok videos.