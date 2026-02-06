Lotus Bakeries: Thailand and Biscoff spread as solid backbones

Lotus Bakeries had an impressive 2025: a 10% increase in turnover to 1.355 billion euros and a 13% increase in profits. Biscoff remains a strong performer, also through expansion into new markets.

Floating on Biscoff

The flagship Biscoff brand achieved organic growth of 13%, remaining the fastest-growing biscuit brand in the US in both the biscuit and spread categories. Household penetration in the US rose to 9%, partly thanks to successful media campaigns. Globally, Biscoff strengthened its position in the top five biscuit brands, with strong performances in Canada, Mexico, Turkey, and Southern Europe, among others. Profitability also remained strong, with an EBITDA margin of 20.2% (an increase of 12.4%).