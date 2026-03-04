Lidl owner Schwarz completes acquisition in Romania

Schwarz Group, owner of Lidl and Kaufland, has been given the green light to acquire the Romanian chain La Cocoș, which operates large “hypercash” stores. The German group is thus strengthening its market leadership position in the country, where Ahold Delhaize is number two.

Low prices

Schwarz Gruppe has received the green light from the Romanian competition authorities to acquire a majority stake in local retailer La Cocos. However, this is conditional on the chain continuing to operate as an independent brand within the German group for the next five years. The group plans to use La Cocoș not only to strengthen its market leadership in Romania, but also to introduce the concept in other European countries.