Lidl Netherlands claims a scoop: the first retailer to supply its stores entirely with electric vehicles

By 2027, Lidl will be supplying all its stores in the Netherlands entirely with electric vehicles. The retailer claims this makes it the first in the world to do so. Sustainability and efficiency go hand in hand, the company says: this is how prices in the stores remain low.

Smart investment

The move to 100% electric transport by 2027 is the culmination of a long-term sustainability strategy, says Lidl, which is now bringing forward its original 2030 target by three years. The retailer announced the milestone at the launch of an innovative fast-charging plaza at its distribution center in Almere, from which all deliveries to the North Holland and Flevoland regions are now 100% electric.

With this step, the retailer becomes less dependent on volatile fuel prices and on the truck toll that takes effect in the Netherlands on July 1: after all, the rates for electric vehicles are lower. The discounter passes this benefit on to the customer. “By investing smartly in electric supply, we keep grocery prices low for customers. We are therefore extremely proud that we have succeeded in achieving this. This demonstrates that sustainability and affordability go hand in hand,” said Peter de Roos, CEO of Lidl Netherlands.