Lidl launches European campaign featuring Andre Agassi for its Silvercrest private label

Silvercrest, Lidl’s European kitchen and houshold brand, is launching a major advertising campaign in collaboration with eight-time Grand Slam champion and passionate amateur chef Andre Agassi.

European Number One

Agassi will be the face of Silvercrest’s first European advertising campaign under the slogan “Makes your life easy.” Following Parkside (DIY) with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Crivit (sports) with Steffi Graf, this is the third non-food brand with which Lidl is making a big splash in Europe.

In the humorous campaign, which launches on March 28 across various channels, Andre Agassi and Stefanie Graf’s pets provide commentary while Agassi cooks, irons, and cleans.

Silvercrest positions itself as a straightforward and user-friendly brand with powerful technology that supports people in their daily tasks. According to Lidl, the brand is already the European number one for kitchen and household appliances. A bestseller is Monsieur Cuisine, a smart food processor with voice control.