Lidl is the European leader in sustainability

German and Dutch supermarket chains are leading the way in sustainability initiatives, with Lidl as the clear frontrunner. However, new research shows that the majority of food retailers are failing to reduce their emissions.

European benchmark

Supermarkets in Germany and the Netherlands are setting the pace in the transition to sustainable food systems in Europe. Lidl in particular stands out in four countries, while Albert Heijn, Jumbo, Rewe, and Aldi Süd are also showing strong commitment to reducing emissions, including by shifting to plant-based proteins. Bringing up the rear is French market leader E.Leclerc. This is according to the first European benchmark of 27 supermarkets in eight countries (France, Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom) by think tank Questionmark, in collaboration with partners WWF Netherlands, Madre Brava, and ProVeg International.