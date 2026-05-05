Lidl launches self-checkout using smartphones and AI-powered scales in Luxembourg

Starting this week, shoppers at three Lidl stores in Luxembourg can scan their groceries using their smartphones via the “Scan&Go” feature in the Lidl Plus app. Smart AI-powered scales make the process easier.

No staff cuts

Last Monday, Lidl Luxembourg launched the new “Scan & Go” service in three test stores in Dudelange, Strassen, and Windhof. Shoppers can scan products using their own smartphones via the Lidl Plus app. This allows them to immediately see the total cost of their groceries and any applicable discounts. Checkout is easy at the self-scan registers.

An interesting innovation in the three stores involved is the installation of smart scales with AI that can recognize fruits and vegetables. The customer places the products on the scale, the system displays the product on the screen, and the customer confirms. A label with a barcode is then printed so the item can be scanned.

“Although this technology increases our customers’ efficiency and independence, it in no way means a reduction in staff. On the contrary, our employees now have more time to advise and assist customers in the store,” the retailer says on LinkedIn. Lidl plans to equip all its stores in Luxembourg with the Scan & Go system by early 2027, following the test phase.

The discounter first launched the Scan & Go feature in the Lidl Plus app in Germany in 2024 and has since rolled it out to the Netherlands, Poland, Switzerland, and Finland, among other countries.