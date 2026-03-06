Largest cava brand Freixenet now fully owned by Dr. Oetker

The acquisition of Freixenet, the world-famous Spanish cava producer, by the German group Henkell (part of the Oetker group) marks the definitive end of an era. The family business is now entirely in foreign hands.

Hundreds of millions of bottles per year

With annual sales of around 200 million bottles, Freixenet has been the undisputed market leader in cava for decades. Founded in 1914 by Pedro Ferrer Bosch and Dolores Sala Vivé, the company has grown into a global icon, thanks in part to its distinctive black bottle. Pedro Ferrer, vice-chairman and descendant of the founding family, calls the sale an “emotional moment,” but emphasizes that Freixenet is “in good hands.”