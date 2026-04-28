La Lorraine Bakery Group thrives despite “transitional year”

La Lorraine Bakery Group was in good shape in 2025. The Belgian bakery group expanded through new acquisitions and made significant investments in production and storage. 2026 will be another year of investments.

Less than expected

La Lorraine, also the parent company of the Deliway and Panos sandwich shops, generated revenue of 1.57 billion euros last year. That 7.5% growth was primarily driven by the bakery division and resulted from both organic expansion and the integration of recent joint ventures. These included Bakery de France in the U.S. and increased stakes in La Boîte à Pain (United Kingdom) and SPA Bakery (Italy).