Kraft Heinz suspends spin-off plans

Kraft Heinz has put its plans to split the company in two on hold. The new CEO, Steve Cahillane, wants to prioritize growth and improving financial performance.

Investment plans

In September 2025, Kraft Heinz announced that it would establish two separate companies to improve its strategic and operational focus: an American grocery division with brands such as Oscar Mayer, Kraft, and Lunchables, and a global sauce division with Heinz as its flagship. Now those plans appear to be on hold.

CEO Cahillane, who recently took over as head of the company, believes that the opportunities are greater than expected and that many of the current problems can be solved. “My priority is to return the company to profitable growth,” the CEO said on Wednesday. He announced that the company will invest $600 million (approximately €560 million) in marketing, sales, R&D, and product improvement.

Kraft Heinz’s total net sales fell by 3.5% to $24.49 billion (approximately €22.6 billion) in 2025. The company reported an operating loss of $4.7 billion (€4.3 billion), mainly due to goodwill amortization. A year earlier, it had posted a profit of $1.68 billion (approximately €1.6 billion).