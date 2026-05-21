Just Eat Takeaway.com launches ordering via WhatsApp in the Netherlands and Spain

Food delivery service Just Eat Takeaway.com is the first in Europe to introduce a WhatsApp ordering option thanks to a partnership with Meta. The pilot will be rolled out in Spain and the Netherlands in the coming months.

“We are first and foremost a technology company”

Just Eat Takeaway.com claims to be the first provider in Europe to offer an integrated ordering experience via WhatsApp. The entire search and selection process takes place within the WhatsApp chat, with the Just Eat Takeaway.com app used only for the final, secure payment step. Unlike previous WhatsApp chat options that served only as support channels, this customized solution enables a complete “chat-to-basket” experience.