Joe & The Juice coffee bars move into India

Juice and coffee chain Joe & The Juice is entering the Indian market: thanks to a franchise agreement with the billion-dollar Aditya Birla Group, the Danish formula plans to open up to 90 branches in the country.

Launching next year

Joe & The Juice is continuing its international expansion in India: the first stores are set to open within 12 to 18 months. In the long term, the chain sees room for up to 90 locations.

The rollout will take place through a partnership with Aditya Birla Group, one of the country’s largest conglomerates with annual revenues of 67 billion US dollars (approximately 62 billion euros).