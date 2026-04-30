Bertolli owner Flora up for sale for 10 billion dollars?

Private-equity giant KKR is exploring the sale of Flora Food Group, Unilever’s former margarine division. The group, which includes brands such as Becel, Blue Band, and Bertolli, could be worth up to $10 billion.

Shift in preferences

In 2018, KKR bought Flora (then known as Upfield) from Unilever for 6.8 billion euros as part of a strategic restructuring following the threat of a hostile takeover bid by Kraft Heinz. In 2024, the name was changed to Flora Food Group, with the ambition to become “the world’s largest producer of plant-based foods.”