[Interview] “We don’t sell jars; we sell the joy of sauce” (Sarah De Bruyne, Devos & Lemmens)

The undisputed Belgian market leader in mayonnaise and sauces continues to grow even after 140 years. Tastes change, but the great classics remain, with humor as an indispensable ingredient.

Major challenges

What began 140 years ago in the Antwerp butcher shop of Henri Devos and Maria Catharina Elisabeth Lemmens, with pickles, mustard, and mayonnaise, is today a solid market leader that produced no less than 3,152,930 liters of cold sauces and 8,230,891 liters of mayonnaise in 2025. Every minute, Devos & Lemmens sells 47 jars or bottles of sauces in Belgium, totaling 25 million annually. Despite a market share of as much as 45% (by value) and increasing competition from both branded and private-label products in the sauce sector, the brand continued to grow in the past quarter, in a market that is itself growing by 3 to 4%.