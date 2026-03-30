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Written by Stefan Van Rompaey
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[Interview] How Marc Veltman (Holie’s, Yeehright!) is taking on sugar addiction

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Food30 March, 2026

How can you make everyday foods healthier without turning consumers off? That’s the question Marc Veltman has been grappling with: following the launch of Holie’s, a granola with no added sugar, he developed Yeehright!: spreads with up to 80% less sugar.

Healthy Mission

Dutch entrepreneur Marc Veltman, who previously co-founded Holie’s with Merick Schoute, is a man on a mission: how can you get people to eat healthier? As both a chef and a marketer, he has worked as a culinary advisor for Honig, Heinz, and Natudis (Wessanen), and subsequently as a consultant for the private labels of retailers such as Albert Heijn, Jumbo, and Plus, as well as for small and medium-sized food manufacturers. With his latest initiative, Yeehright!, he is now teaming up with Oliver Snoek to tackle one of the supermarket’s most sugar-laden categories: sweet spreads.

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