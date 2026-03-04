International Ferrero branch (partially) returns to profit

CTH Invest, the holding company that holds some of the Ferrero family’s international brands, such as Delacre biscuits and Lutti confectionery, achieved a 10% increase in turnover last financial year. However, it still posted a net loss of €127 million, mainly due to Delacre.

Operational recovery

The holding company, which bundles a significant portion of the international activities of Nutella owner Ferrero, saw its turnover increase by almost 10% to €3.25 billion in the past financial year. This brings the total turnover of all activities of the Italian family business to €22.6 billion, excluding the recently acquired Kellogg’s breakfast cereals and the French confectionery group CPK.