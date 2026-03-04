Europe - EN
Written by Pauline Neerman
International Ferrero branch (partially) returns to profit

Food4 March, 2026

CTH Invest, the holding company that holds some of the Ferrero family’s international brands, such as Delacre biscuits and Lutti confectionery, achieved a 10% increase in turnover last financial year. However, it still posted a net loss of €127 million, mainly due to Delacre.

Operational recovery

The holding company, which bundles a significant portion of the international activities of Nutella owner Ferrero, saw its turnover increase by almost 10% to €3.25 billion in the past financial year. This brings the total turnover of all activities of the Italian family business to €22.6 billion, excluding the recently acquired Kellogg’s breakfast cereals and the French confectionery group CPK.

