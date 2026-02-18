Intermarché must divest three French Colruyt stores

The French competition authority has imposed conditions on Intermarché’s acquisition of 81 Colruyt supermarkets: the Musketiers must sell three stores.

Competition issues

In June last year, Colruyt Group announced that it had reached an agreement with Groupement Mousquetaires, the group behind the Intermarché and Netto supermarket chains, for the sale of 81 French supermarkets and 44 Dats 24 petrol stations. The French competition authority has investigated the consequences of this acquisition and has now imposed a condition.

The Musketeers must divest three acquired stores due to competition issues in the relevant market areas. These are the stores located in Poligny in the Doubs department, in Brazey-en-Plaine (Côte d’Or) and in Sainte-Foy-l’Argentière (Rhône). The retailer has already started reopening the first acquired stores.

The competition authority is also looking into the sale of 14 Colruyt stores to E.Leclerc.