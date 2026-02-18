[In the Picture] Lidl launches new store concept in the Netherlands

Lidl is introducing a new national store concept in the Netherlands. The renovated supermarket in Huizen is the first to open with the new layout. A strategic choice, as the store is located opposite the Dutch headquarters.

More space, more products

Lidl Netherlands is positioning its renovated supermarket in Huizen as the flagship for a new store concept. The store, located opposite the head office at Warandebergstraat 47, was closed for more than two weeks for renovation. According to CCO Stephanie Both, the opening marks a strategic moment: “With this reopening, we are taking an important step in the further modernization of our stores.”