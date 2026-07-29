[In the Picture] Aldi brings Golden Power all the way down to your underpants

Aldi wants its private-label brands to be everywhere this summer, and you can take that literally: Golden Power and River venture out of the fridge and onto T-shirts and socks, even onto flip-flops, water bottles, and underwear.

“A tribute to private-label brands”

Starting 5 August, the discounter is launching more than twenty new fanwear items in Belgium. Eye-catchers include black and bright blue clogs, featuring “charms” in the shape of items such as a Golden Power can, a River bottle, and an Olé package.

“Private labels are more popular than ever,” says Sofie Gowy, Category Director for Non-Food at Aldi, who emphasizes that the discounter is celebrating exactly 50 years in Belgium this year. “By now, our private labels have become an indispensable part of the average shopping cart and have even developed a true fan base. The new collection is therefore the perfect tribute to this beating heart of our discounter DNA.”

In addition to Golden Power and River, Aldi is also bringing its blue-and-white Aldi Studio collection to Belgium. The discounter launched this same line earlier this summer in France, with prices ranging from 1.99 euros to a maximum of 6.99 euros. According to brand strategist Stef Verbeeck, the discounter appeals primarily to younger customers with “iconic, almost cult brands,” who wear the clothing “as a tongue-in-cheek statement.”