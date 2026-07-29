Danone rebounds from baby food crisis with a strong second quarter

Danone is looking forward to the second half of 2026 with confidence, now that the second quarter has already exceeded expectations. The French food giant benefited from a recovery following the large-scale recall of baby food and supply disruptions caused by the war in Iran.

Overcoming multiple setbacks

Growth in the second quarter was primarily driven by a 4.5% increase in revenue in the specialized nutrition division. The water division also performed well (+4.7%), partly thanks to the hot summer in Europe, which boosted sales of Volvic. Danone reported an overall price increase of 2.3% in the second quarter, while volume rose by 1.9%. Over the first six months of the year, comparable revenue climbed 3.5% to 13.93 billion euros. Volume growth contributed 1.7%, while price increases accounted for 1.8% of the revenue growth.