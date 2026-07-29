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Written by Pauline Neerman
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Danone rebounds from baby food crisis with a strong second quarter

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Food29 July, 2026
Danone Rotselaar

Danone is looking forward to the second half of 2026 with confidence, now that the second quarter has already exceeded expectations. The French food giant benefited from a recovery following the large-scale recall of baby food and supply disruptions caused by the war in Iran.

Overcoming multiple setbacks

Growth in the second quarter was primarily driven by a 4.5% increase in revenue in the specialized nutrition division. The water division also performed well (+4.7%), partly thanks to the hot summer in Europe, which boosted sales of Volvic. Danone reported an overall price increase of 2.3% in the second quarter, while volume rose by 1.9%. Over the first six months of the year, comparable revenue climbed 3.5% to 13.93 billion euros. Volume growth contributed 1.7%, while price increases accounted for 1.8% of the revenue growth.

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