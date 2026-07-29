[In the picture] Instacart’s smart shopping cart makes its UK debut

Instacart

Instacart

Instacart

Instacart

Instacart

Morrisons is the first British retailer to start using the AI-powered Caper shopping carts from the American company Instacart. These carts promise to bring the convenience of online shopping to brick-and-mortar supermarkets.

Enhanced shopping convenience

At a supermarket in Preston, in the northwest of England, Morrisons has started using Instacart’s smart shopping carts. Until now, the Caper shopping cart had only been available at retailers in the U.S. and Australia, including Kroger and Coles. According to tech company Instacart, known for its delivery service, these carts bring the convenience and intelligence of online shopping directly to the store. The technology helps shoppers shop more efficiently and stay within their budget, while also aiming to make shopping more enjoyable.

The AI-powered shopping carts automatically recognize items as soon as they are placed inside. Fresh produce is automatically weighed. The touchscreen displays the total amount in the shopping cart to help customers stay within their budget. At the end of their shopping trip, customers simply scan the barcode on the shopping cart’s screen at a special Caper checkout to complete the payment. In this way, the technology enhances the shopping experience.

Potential for retail media

There is also a commercial aspect: the carts offer retail media potential and aim to increase sales through cross-selling, product recommendations, personalized offers, and gamification. RetailDetail was introduced to the smart Caper shopping cart last year at the NRF Retail’s Big Show Europe trade fair in Paris.

In Belgium, Colruyt Group is testing an in-house developed self-scanning “Smart Cart” in stores in Halle, Kessel-Lo, and Waterloo. According to the retailer, customers particularly appreciate the fact that they can efficiently do their weekly grocery shopping, stay in control of their budget, and save time. In addition, customers simply enjoy using the technology.