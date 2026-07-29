Procter & Gamble is treading water

Cheaper store brands are giving Procter & Gamble a run for its money. The American multinational is seeing that demand for its branded products remains below par: this isn’t the first time sales have fallen short of expectations.

A worrying trend

P&G reported a 2% increase in revenue to $21.2 billion (approximately €18.6 billion), but organic revenue stagnated, and volumes did not grow. According to analysts, the stagnation in volume sales is a worrying trend, as P&G reported volume growth in only one quarter of the full fiscal year 2026. Earnings per share also fell, from $1.48 to $1.26.