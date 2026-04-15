[In the picture] Aldi Süd opts for a globally uniform store concept

Aldi Süd will now adopt a single, globally standardized store concept that can be flexibly adapted to different store formats and building types in each of the five regions where the retailer operates.

Launched in the U.S.

To bring greater consistency to its real estate portfolio on an international level, Aldi Süd is now opting for a single, unified, global store concept that can be modularly adapted to different store formats and building types in each of the five regions where the retailer operates: the US, Australia, Germany, Austria, and the United Kingdom & Ireland. Tests began in September 2025 in Aventura, Florida, and will continue in the US in 2026. Starting in the second quarter of 2026, Aldi’s local teams in the other regions will further refine the concept.