Ikea restaurants are getting digital kiosks

Following successful pilot projects in Spain and Portugal, the first Ikea restaurant in Belgium has now also implemented a digital ordering solution. This has led to an increase in customer numbers and higher satisfaction levels.

Faster and more efficient

At the renovated IKEA restaurant in Liège, Belgium, customers can now order and pay via digital kiosks. Soon, this will also be possible through the IKEA app. Customers then pick up their meal when it’s ready. Those less familiar with digital tools and who prefer to order the traditional way can still do so.

The Belgian pilot project is inspired by successful trials in other countries. Thanks to the new ordering process, everything runs faster and more efficiently, allowing the restaurant to serve more customers better. The pilot projects in Spain and Portugal are already showing a clear improvement: customer satisfaction is rising, and the number of customers has increased by 14% thanks to digitization.

Smoother collaboration

The role of employees is also changing with this concept. Teams from the pilot countries report smoother collaboration and a more pleasant work environment. The kitchen was redesigned based on employee feedback.

“The initial results abroad are particularly positive and confirm that we can roll out this innovation to other stores in the future,” says Roeland Michiels, Country Food Manager at IKEA Belgium. “For many customers, the restaurant is a regular stop during their visit to IKEA. Thanks to this innovation, we’re making that experience even smoother, more modern, and more enjoyable.”