Birds Eye parent company anticipates challenging transition year

Frozen food producer Nomad Foods, owner of brands such as Birds Eye and Iglo, is bracing itself for another year of decline. Following falling sales and profit figures for 2025, the company also expects lower results in 2026. New CEO Dominic Brisby calls it a “transition year.”

Revenue and profits under pressure

Organic sales fell by 1.9% to €3 billion in 2025. The volume decline was 1.4%, while there was a negative price effect of 0.5%. Reported revenue declined by a total of 2.2%. Adjusted EBITDA fell by 7.5% to €523 million. Bottom line, net profit plummeted by 39.8% to €137 million.