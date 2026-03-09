Europe - EN
Hydroponic salads make their debut in German supermarkets

icon
Food9 March, 2026

The German supermarket group Rewe is introducing hydroponic lettuce for the first time. The lettuce grows without soil in water basins and, according to the company, stays fresh for up to seven days longer. Discounter Penny is following suit.

Faster and more economical

After four years of development, Endless Summer is ready for launch: under this project name, the company Gemüsebau Steiner in Upper Bavaria, Germany, is growing leaf lettuce in a hydroponic system for supermarket group Rewe. The plants grow in water, in four hectares of greenhouses that use geothermal heat. According to Rewe, this saves around 3,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually.

